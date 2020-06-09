Dense fog followed by partly cloudy skies with storms, Richard says umbrella weather continues

Hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon. Best chances will be across southeast Georgia through early evening. Near seasonal afternoon highs. The unsettled pattern will continue through the week.

Today: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 40-50 percent across northeast Florida with 60-70 percent for southeast Georgia. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures in the 97s to low 100s. Wind S 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies tonight as showers fade.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms developing during the afternoon, early evening, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Showers with storms will fade under cloudy skies followed by patchy fog.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Cristobal continues to spread rainfall across Arkansas and Missouri as it heads north. We are watching another system east of Bermuda with limited chances for development, 10 percent over the next two days and 10 percent in the next 5 days.

Looking ahead: An unsettled pattern will persist through the week.

7am 74

8am 76

9am 79

10am 83

11am 85

12pm 87

3pm 90

5pm 87

8pm 82

10pm 78

Sunrise: 6:23 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm