Afternoon showers, storms Richard says isolated areas of heavy rainfall possible

Hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon. Best chances will be near and along highway 301 to I-95 across northeast Florida with reduced coverage across southeast Georgia today. The unsettled pattern will continue through the week.

Today: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 30-50 percent across northeast Florida with 20-40 percent for southeast Georgia. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures in the 97s to low 102. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies tonight as showers fade.

Thursday: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms developing during the afternoon, early evening, 40-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy, dense fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Locally heavy rainfall possible across our inland areas. Showers with storms will fade under cloudy skies followed by late night, morning fog.

Tropics: Post-Tropical Depression Cristobal continues to spread rainfall across Wisconsin as it heads toward Lake Superior. We continue to watch a system east of Bermuda with limited chances for development, 10 percent over the next two days and 10 percent in the next 5 days.

Looking ahead: An unsettled pattern will persist through the weekend.

7am 73

8am 76

9am 80

10am 84

11am 86

12pm 88

3pm 91

5pm 89

8pm 83

10pm 79

Sunrise: 6:23 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm