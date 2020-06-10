Will past forecast challenges return this hurricane season?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The active 2019 hurricane season proved challenging for forecasters, but also highlighted success in storm surge forecasting and pinpointing storm tracks.

Forecasters ought to feel good about providing early notice and extra lead time for storm preparations with the recently released Potential Tropical Cyclone Public Advisory. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued these early watch and warning products for four systems before they developed. Those provided an extra 17-hour lead time for coastal residents.

Even more remarkable, storm surge forecasts held up to great accuracy along the East Coast as Hurricane Dorian parked just 90 miles from South Florida.

Evacuations in the U.S. are predicated on storm surge risk and Dorian’s Category 5 westward approach was as scary as it gets.

Yet Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties were not asked to evacuate because the NHC storm surge team forecast very little surge in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Revised P-surge maps predicted no storm surge to South Florida, which prevented 3.1 million people from unnecessary evacuations.

Although 1.4 million people decided to evacuate, it could have been more if not for the new real-time inundation maps which improved on older and less accurate maps.

Hopefully track predictions fare better than last year. Dorian was a big challenge. Then came tropical cyclones Pablo and Sebastian which threw a curveball resulting in 75-mile track errors. Those mistakes were much higher than the five-year average.

Late season, high latitude storms like these tend to be more challenging to predict.

And finally, the biggest challenge was intensity prediction.

Dorian resulted in the largest error since 2003 when the NHC began issuing five-day intensity forecasts.

Hurricane Dorian Caribbean models. (NHC)

The outcome was an average bust of 100 knots on the five-day intensity forecast as no model even showed it as a major hurricane.

Hurricane Dorian Intensity models. (NHC)

The forecast turned out so bad because models have difficulty initializing weaker systems as was the case with Dorian when it was in the eastern Caribbean. The unexpected turn over St. Lucia disrupted surface circulation and reconnaissance planes had a difficult time locating its center.

Without locking on the center, models had limited information to build future predictions.

Dorian went on to avoid land interaction and took advantage of favorable environmental conditions, becoming the most devastating hurricane to hit the Bahamas.

Hindsight is 20/20. And when we look back at the end of this season, hopefully it will look quiet.