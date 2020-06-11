Hold on to that umbrella, Richard says more rain on the way

Near seasonal temperatures with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The colliding seabreezes will once again be the focal point for an active afternoon, early evening of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Most convection will occur between 2pm through 8 pm. A cold front will slowly approaches the area this weekend and then stall keeping our weekend forecast cooler, unsettled.

Today: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 30-60 percent across northeast Florida with 50-70 percent for southeast Georgia. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures around 97 to 102. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies tonight as showers fade.

Friday: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms developing during the afternoon, early evening, 50-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy, dense fog. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind ESE 5-10 mph. Locally heavy rainfall possible across our inland areas. Showers with storms will continue under cloudy skies with late night, morning fog.

Tropics: We are watching a new system, closer to Venezuela that will spread showers with storms moving toward the Windward Islands. Development chances, 10 percent over the next two days and 10 percent in the next 5 days.

Looking ahead: An unsettled pattern will persist through the weekend.

7am 73

8am 75

9am 80

10am 83

11am 85

12pm 87

3pm 90

5pm 87

8pm 82

10pm 79

Sunrise: 6:23 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm