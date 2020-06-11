Weather Authority expecting heavy rain over inland areas this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Weather Authority is eyeing wet weather over the weekend, especially west of I-95. While we are unlikely to see severe storms, and it will not rain all weekend, the downpours and storms that do develop have a high likelihood of prompting flooding over our inland counties.

We expect rounds of passing downpours and storms from now through Sunday night. It will not rain the entire day on either day, but we can expect showers and thunderstorms to fire up, especially during the afternoon hours. The heaviest and most consistent rain will be over inland counties, with the beaches seeing the least rain.

We are concerned about flooding, especially along and to the west of Highway 301, which saw significant rainfall over the past weekend. We may see flooding in the heaviest of storms in theses areas as a result. You can check out the National Weather Service Jacksonville Office’s summary of last weekend’s weather, including an extensive list of area rainfall totals, by clicking here.

If you do encounter flooded roads this weekend, please do not drive into the water. It takes far less water to float a car than you think.