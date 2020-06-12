Showers, storms today Richard says locally heavy rainfall possible this weekend

A stalled frontal boundary will be a focal point for increasing showers, storms across southeast Georgia through Saturday and slowly drift to near toward the FL/GA line Sunday. This boundary will slowly slide southeast of the region Monday. With daily rounds of showers, storms expected localized flooding will be possible near this boundary.

Today: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 30-50 for coastal zones with 50-70 percent across inland northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Locally heavy rainfall possible due to slow moving storms. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies tonight with showers possible.

Saturday: Locally heavy rainfall possible across our inland areas. Scattered showers with storms developing along a stalled front, 50-80 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind ESE 5-10 mph. Showers with storms will continue under cloudy skies with late night, morning fog.

Sunday: Less overall coverage however locally heavy rainfall will still be possible along the stalled front, 40-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind ENE 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight as showers fade.

Tropics: Nothing expected for the next 48 hours!

Looking ahead: The stalled front will get a boost and slowly slip south late Sunday early Monday. This will bring a more stable pattern next week.7am 738am 7510am 8111am 83

12pm 87

3pm 905pm 878pm 8210pm 79Sunrise: 6:24 amSunset: 8:29 pm