Less heat and a few storms

The trend is for fewer showers today while heat stays cooler than an average June day.

The morning showers will fade along the coast and shift inland west of I-95 this afternoon. Storm chance is 30% today with partly cloudy skies.

Highs reach the lower to mid 80s and offer a break in more typical 90 heat. Suppressed temps last the next couple days before it heats up later in the week.

An isolated heavy rain event is possible but widespread flooding rains are not anticipated anytime soon.

This is welcome news for flooded rivers. Black Creek crested Sunday morning at 18’ and will drop below 16’ flood stage Sunday evening.

Tonight lows dip into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of isolated showers.