Mild and dry today, Richard says enjoy these temperatures, Summer returns soon

Near record lows followed by partly cloudy skies with a cool steady breeze from the north and less than seasonal afternoon highs. Enjoy these temperatures while they last as summer heat returns Friday, this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the 80s for our inland areas, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear skies with cool temperatures tonight.

Wednesday: More of the same under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clear skies with wake up temperatures in the 60s for our inland areas, 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our sandy shores. Mostly clear and mild overnight with light patchy fog possible inland. Wind NW/SE 5-10 mph.

Tropics: A low pressure area is trying to come together along the Carolina coast. Chances remain limited with a 10 percent chance in a 2 day and 5 day window.

Looking ahead: The heat returns Friday and continues this weekend.

7am 63

8am 65

10am 77

11am 80

12pm 82

3pm 84

5pm 83

8pm 75

10pm 72

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm