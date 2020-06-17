Cool, mainly dry today, Richard says summer heat with afternoon storms to come

Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower or two in the southern part of our viewing area. Near seasonal temperatures will close the work week with above normal temperatures develop this weekend. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, early evening starting Friday, this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the 80s for our inland areas, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind N/SE 5-10 mph. Clear skies with mild temperatures tonight.

Thursday: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. Mostly clear skies will start the day with wake up temperatures in the 60s for our inland areas, 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Mostly clear and mild overnight with light patchy fog possible inland. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Tropics: We are watching two areas with limited development. One in the Carolinas will continue to spread rain with zero percent chance of development. The next is approaching the Windward Islands. Dry and and dust will limit growth, zero percent chance of development.

Looking ahead: Afternoon showers and storms possible as the heat returns Friday, this weekend.

7am 61

8am 63

10am 75

11am 78

12pm 80

3pm 84

5pm 83

8pm 76

10pm 74

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm