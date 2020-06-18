Hot, humid with showers today, Richard says the pattern continues this weekend

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers as seasonal temperatures return along with the humidity. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s inland with low to mid 80s along our beaches. Temperatures continue to climb Friday and this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along our beaches. Showers possible this afternoon along the seabreeze front near and along the River and I-95, mainly after 1pm, 20-30 percent. Wind ESE 5-10 mph. Humid evening under clearing skies with mild overnight temperatures.

Friday: Warmer under partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers. Partly cloudy skies will start the day with wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for our inland areas, 70s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Showers with isolated storms possible through the afternoon, early evening, 30-40 percent. Mostly clear and mild overnight with light patchy fog possible inland. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Tropics: It is quiet across the Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean for the next 48 hours.

Looking ahead: Afternoon showers and storms possible this weekend.

12pm 85

3pm 87

5pm 85

8pm 79

10pm 77

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm