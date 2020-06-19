Hot and steamy weekend to kick start summer

We’re rounding out the workweek with a mild start in the low 70s, mostly clear skies and light winds.

Throughout the day Friday we can expect temperatures to climb into the upper 80s low 90s, mix of sun and clouds, winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. As daytime heating kicks in, a 30% chance for scattered showers will develop along the sea breeze moving inland.

Overnight we’ll see partly cloudy skies, light winds and mild temperatures in the low 70s.

Heading into the weekend we’ll kick-start the official start of summer with hot and humid conditions. Temperatures Saturday will sit int he low 90s with a 20% rain chance.

Father’s Day we’ll see mostly sunny skies, steamy temperatures in the mid to low 90s. The perfect day to celebrate dad!

Temperatures will stay in the 90s through the rest of next weekend with scattered afternoon rain chances.