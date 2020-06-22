Subtropical storm to form in the North Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of storms swirling in the North Atlantic and they are confident a subtropical storm is about to form.

In their special tropical weather outlook issued at 4 p.m, they detailed that showers and thunderstorms associated with a well-defined low-pressure system located about 350 miles southeast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, has continued to get better organized today and a subtropical depression appears to be forming.

If these trends continue, advisories will be initiated on this system at 5 p.m. this afternoon. This system is expected to move eastward and northeastward away from the United States during the next couple of days.