Mother Nature will take care of the watering for some, Richard says the heat continues

Scattered showers with thunderstorms today. Cloudy skies with showers this morning will become scattered through the day with isolated thunderstorms, some could become strong to severe.

Today: Scattered showers with storms, 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90s inland and along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph. A warm, humid evening as showers fade.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies will start the day with wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel close to 100. Showers with thunderstorms will develop across southeast Georgia, 60-80 percent, 40-60 percent across northeast Florida. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog inland. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Tropics: Subtropical Depression Four has formed and will continue to move north, northeast over the colder waters near Nova Scotia and Newfoundland through Thursday.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms Wednesday then above normal temperatures with seasonal shower, storm chances through the end of the week.

7am 74

8am 76

10am 84

11am 87

12pm 88

3pm 91

5pm 87

8pm 84

10pm 81

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm