Hot and humid, Richard says showers and storms mainly north of I-10

Another hot afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances increase north of I-10 and through southeast Georgia this afternoon, evening. Partly cloudy tonight with patchy for Thursday morning.

Today: Scattered showers with storms, 60-70 percent across southeast Georgia, 30 - 40 percent for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland and along our beaches. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph. A warm, humid evening as showers fade.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with patchy inland fog will start the day. Wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 90s. Showers with thunderstorms will develop along the seabreeze front, 20-30 percent, for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog inland. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Above normal highs with limited shower, storm coverage through the end on the week.

7am 74

8am 77

10am 88

11am 90

12pm 92

3pm 95

5pm 93

8pm 86

10pm 81

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm