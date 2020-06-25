Hot and steamy, Richard says more heat, less rain to come

Another hot afternoon with scattered showers and storms developing late today. Rain chances will increase to our northwest, near and along I-75, and push to the east/southeast through the late afternoon, early evening. Rain chances will be slightly higher with locally heavy amounts possible across southeast Georgia.

Today: Scattered showers with storms, 30-40 percent across southeast Georgia, 20 - 30 percent for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland and along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph. A warm, humid evening as showers, storms fade.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with patchy inland fog will start the day. Wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 90s. Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees. Isolated showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 20-30 percent area wide. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog inland. Wind NW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Above normal highs with limited shower, storm coverage through the end on the weekend.

7am 70

8am 73

10am 86

11am 88

12pm 91

3pm 95

5pm 93

8pm 85

10pm 81

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm