Hottest day of the week Richard says the heat continues this weekend

Today is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week. Isolated showers and storms will develop late today, mainly after 2pm. Rain chances will increase to our west, near and along I-75, and push to the east/southeast through the late afternoon, early evening. Rain chances will be slightly higher near and along I-75 and then south to southern Clay and Putnam counties.

Today: Isolated showers with storms, 20 percent across northeast Florida. mainly south of I-10. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland with low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph. A warm, humid evening as showers, storms fade.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with patchy inland fog. Wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s for the beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees. Isolated showers with thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon and linger late, 20 percent area wide. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog inland. Wind Variable 5-10 mph.

Sunday: More of the same with partly cloudy skies with patchy inland fog. Morning temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s for the beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees. Isolated showers with thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon and linger late, 20 percent area wide. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog inland. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: The heat continues next week with increasing showers and storms by mid-week.

7am 73

8am 76

10am 88

11am 90

12pm 92

3pm 97

5pm 95

8pm 88

10pm 84

Sunrise: 6:27 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm