Hottest weekend of the year is here

Hazy and hot today with temperatures rising to near 100 this afternoon. Heat index will climb to 105 between 3-5 pm.

The heat builds until thunderstorms cool us down. Today sees a better chance for storms compared to Friday.

Look for a 40% chance of afternoon storms Saturday as temps climb to a whopping 98. Storms develop around highway 301 2-3 pm and track eastward to the coast. Many areas will be dealing with rain around 5-6 this evening.

Less rain is expected Sunday 30% with partly cloudy skies and above normal heat near 95. The heat index both days will peak near 105 in the afternoon.

Monday will have another above average hot day. Drier conditions take over and it’s unlikely we will see any rain. That changes Tuesday as stormy days last the remainder of the work week.