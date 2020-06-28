Fewer storms more heat

Another hot Sunday and the poor air quality makes the outdoors unpleasant.

Look for fewer storms today but the ones that pop up around 5 pm could blow with gusto. Isolated strong storms 20% will drop brief heavy rain between 5-7 pm between Stark-JAX-St. Augustine.

The air quality advisory in effect for Duval today will improve as clean air moves in on Monday. Dust particles causing the hot haze puts us in the yellow moderate level but could worsen this afternoon to Orange Unhealthy levels- a slight improvement from the bad Red Unhealthy air quality we saw Saturday.

Highs reach 96 with mostly cloudy skies.

After the isolated evening thunderstorms cooled us down temps ease into the mid 80s tonight then upper 70s early Monday.

Less rain is expected tomorrow and some of us may not see any rain. Drier air will suppress rain into Monday. The heat index will climb next week into the upper 100s as humidity increases.

Monday will have another above average hot day. At least the blue skies return as the African dust goes away. Drier conditions remain and it’s unlikely we will see any rain. That changes Tuesday as stormy days last the remainder of the work week.