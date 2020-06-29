Soaring feels like temperatures to start the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sweltering heat on Monday and Tuesday afternoon approaches the dangerous threshold for a few hours during the afternoon. Heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths across the country, killing more people each year than tornadoes and hurricanes combined. Locally the number one weather-related killer is rip currents, but we do see deaths from heat as well.

Monday afternoon temperatures climbed into the upper 90s, but the heat index temperature, or feels like temperature, ranged between 105° and 109°. The chances for afternoon storms to cool us down are minimal, so most of us are in for a sluggish return to the 70s this evening.

Tuesday looks like it will be a little hotter, with feels like temperatures peaking around 110°. Staying hydrated helps your body manage the heat, along with minimizing your time outdoors.

Limit strenuous activity outside if possible, find shade to take breaks in. Be especially careful not to leave pets or children in vehicles. The elderly and children are most susceptible to heat related injury.

Mid week afternoon storms will cool us down out of the dangerous zone, staring on Wednesday.