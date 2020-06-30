Heat advisory 1pm - 5pm, Richard say showers with storms return

Heat advisory 1pm - 5 pm today. Scattered showers and storms will develop late today and continue past sunset. Late day development of showers and storms today, mainly after 2pm. The west/southwest flow will bring and pin the storms between highway 301 to the beaches. More to come and coverage increases Wednesday.

Today: Scattered showers with storms, 40-50 percent along and near highway 301 to the beaches. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland with low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 103-107 degrees. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading tonight.

Wednesday: Warm with patchy fog inland. Wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s for the beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-106 degrees. Isolated showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 60-70 percent area wide. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with isolated severe storms possible through the remainder of the week.

7am 75

8am 78

10am 87

11am 89

12pm 90

3pm 95

5pm 93

8pm 87

10pm 83

Sunrise: 6:28 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm