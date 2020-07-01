Scattered showers with storms, Richard says locally heavy downpours possible

Scattered showers and storms will develop late today and continue through early evening. Showers and storms today, mainly after 2pm, will start near I-75 and then travel toward highway 301, I-95 and the beaches. Strongest storms will build near and along the seabreeze front, with isolated severe storms possible. Continued rain and storm chances with more to come through the rest of the week, weekend.

Today: Scattered showers with storms, 50-70 percent from I-75 to the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 103-109 degrees. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading tonight.

Thursday: Mild with patchy fog inland. Wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s inland, upper 80s for our beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-106 degrees. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 60-80 percent area wide. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with isolated severe storms possible through the remainder of the week and this weekend.

7am 70

8am 73

10am 87

11am 89

12pm 90

3pm 95

5pm 92

8pm 85

10pm 81

Sunrise: 6:29 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm