Sizzling Tuesday temperatures cooled by gusty thunderstorm winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we head into a very stormy finish to the work week (and into the Fourth of July weekend), afternoon temperatures on Tuesday were in the low to mid 90s, feel-like temperatures were 102-106°. Whew!
Mother nature did her part in cooling things down, as a round of afternoon storms moved across Duval/Clay and St. Johns counties. Here are some of the wind reports as gathered by the National Weather Service office at Jacksonville International Airport.
...HIGHEST WIND GUST REPORTS ACROSS NORTHEAST FLORIDA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA...
Location Speed Time/Date Lat/Lon
1.3 SE Jacksonville 51 MPH 0320 PM 06/30 30.32N/81.64W
Huguenot Park 49 MPH 0342 PM 06/30 30.42N/81.41W
Jacksonville Intl Airport 48 MPH 0301 PM 06/30 30.50N/81.68W
Jacksonvil Craig 43 MPH 0318 PM 06/30 30.33N/81.52W
5.1 SW Belmont 42 MPH 0610 PM 06/30 30.44N/82.79W
5.6 NE Suwannee Springs 41 MPH 0600 PM 06/30 30.45N/82.87W
Douglas Muni 41 MPH 0415 PM 06/30 31.48N/82.87W
Oke-Nw 40 MPH 0610 PM 06/30 30.98N/82.40W
Lake Butler 39 MPH 0320 PM 06/30 30.02N/82.34W
Baxley 39 MPH 0504 PM 06/30 31.71N/82.39W
Jacksonville 37 MPH 0316 PM 06/30 30.39N/81.48W
Jacksonville 36 MPH 0317 PM 06/30 30.30N/81.87W
Baxley Muni 36 MPH 0455 PM 06/30 31.72N/82.40W
Yulee 35 MPH 0304 PM 06/30 30.66N/81.54W
Terminal Channel 35 MPH 0310 PM 06/30 30.34N/81.63W
1 WNW Fort Caroline 34 MPH 0312 PM 06/30 30.39N/81.52W
Palm Coast 34 MPH 0405 PM 06/30 29.57N/81.17W
Fernandina Beach 33 MPH 0315 PM 06/30 30.62N/81.47W
1.5 S Yulee 32 MPH 0250 PM 06/30 30.61N/81.58W
0.9 SE Jacksonville 32 MPH 0310 PM 06/30 30.32N/81.64W
Jones Island 32 MPH 0601 PM 06/30 30.83N/82.36W
Suwannee County Airport 32 MPH 0735 PM 06/30 30.30N/83.03W
Alma 31 MPH 0352 PM 06/30 31.53N/82.50W
Waycross Ware Co 31 MPH 0335 PM 06/30 31.25N/82.40W
Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers
for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.