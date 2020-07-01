Sizzling Tuesday temperatures cooled by gusty thunderstorm winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As we head into a very stormy finish to the work week (and into the Fourth of July weekend), afternoon temperatures on Tuesday were in the low to mid 90s, feel-like temperatures were 102-106°. Whew!

Mother nature did her part in cooling things down, as a round of afternoon storms moved across Duval/Clay and St. Johns counties. Here are some of the wind reports as gathered by the National Weather Service office at Jacksonville International Airport.