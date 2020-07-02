Scattered showers with storms, Richard says the unsettled pattern continues this weekend

Scattered showers and storms will develop south of I-10 before noon and continue to develop between highway 301/US1, I-95 an the beaches tonight. Friday brings more of the same with more coverage. A weak front will move in to our area and stall this weekend keeping the pattern unsettled.

Today: Scattered showers with storms, 70-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 102-106 degrees. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading late tonight.

Friday: Mild with patchy fog inland. Wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland and along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-106 degrees. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 60-80 percent area wide. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog. Wind N/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with isolated severe storms possible through the weekend and the start of the next work week.

7am 71

8am 74

10am 86

11am 88

12pm 90

3pm 93

5pm 91

8pm 84

10pm 80

Sunrise: 6:29 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm