Boom in the sky and not just fireworks

Lingering rain and isolated storms are putting a damper on tonight as we kickoff the holiday weekend.

We will have more rain this weekend and need to plan around the daily late afternoon and evening storms over the days to come.

Tonight is humid with areas of rain ending after 10 pm. Temperatures in the 80s with cloudy skies.

Saturday starts mostly sunny in the mid 70s. A 60% chance of storms develop in the early afternoon, finally breaking the 90° heat. Rain builds with good coverage expected toward the evening.

Rain will run right up to the start of fireworks Saturday evening and some may be delayed.

Drier air over Georgia will limit rain north of I-10 Saturday.

Rain increases Sunday as a stalled front along the state line lifts northward. Moisture becomes more plentiful with pockets of heavy afternoon and evening downpours at 70%.

The wet pattern is locked in through most of next week.