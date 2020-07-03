Widespread showers, storms Richard says Mother Nature will put the boom in your Red and White weekend

Scattered showers and storms will develop south of I-10 before noon and continue to develop across our inland areas, I-95 an then the beaches this afternoon, evening. Saturday brings more of the same as a weak front will stalls over our area this weekend.
Today: Scattered showers with storms, 70-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures 98-103 degrees. Wind W/ESE 5-15 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading late tonight.
Saturday: Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland and along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 98-102 degrees. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 70-80 percent area wide. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog. Wind N/SE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland and along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 98-102 degrees. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 70-80 percent area wide. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog. Wind N/SE 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Unsettled pattern this weekend and the start of the work week.
7am 73
8am 76
10am 86
11am 88
12pm 89
3pm 91
5pm 89
8pm 81
10pm 79
Sunrise: 6:29 am
Sunset: 8:33 pm