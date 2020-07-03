Widespread showers, storms Richard says Mother Nature will put the boom in your Red and White weekend

Scattered showers and storms will develop south of I-10 before noon and continue to develop across our inland areas, I-95 an then the beaches this afternoon, evening. Saturday brings more of the same as a weak front will stalls over our area this weekend.

Today: Scattered showers with storms, 70-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures 98-103 degrees. Wind W/ESE 5-15 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading late tonight.

Saturday: Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland and along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 98-102 degrees. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 70-80 percent area wide. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog. Wind N/SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland and along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 98-102 degrees. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 70-80 percent area wide. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with patchy fog. Wind N/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Unsettled pattern this weekend and the start of the work week.

7am 73

8am 76

10am 86

11am 88

12pm 89

3pm 91

5pm 89

8pm 81

10pm 79

Sunrise: 6:29 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm