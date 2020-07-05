A cluster of disorganized thunderstorms in Northern Gulf has small chance for tropical development

The National Hurricane Center continues to watch a cluster of thunderstorms positioned in the Northern Gulf of Mexico.

This disturbance will bring northeast Florida and southeast Georgia cloudy skies, daily rain chances, and muggy conditions through the beginning of the week. There is a small chance for development before the system crosses over Florida and moves in the Atlantic. The best chance of development for this disturbance will be off the coast of the Carolina’s by midweek.

“Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 AM EDT Sun Jul 5 2020 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Disorganized cloudiness and showers over the far northern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a nearly stationary surface trough. Some slight development of this system is possible before the trough moves onshore along the northeastern Gulf Coast on Monday. The system is then forecast to move northeastward and emerge offshore of the Carolinas on Wednesday, where environmental conditions are expected to be more conducive for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent. "