Showers with storms today, Richard is watching a low that could become Fay

An area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico near the Florida panhandle will bring tropical rainfall at time across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia through Tuesday, then move offshore of the Carolina coast late Wednesday. The National Hurricane center gives the system a 40 percent chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Today: Scattered showers with storms, 70-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading late tonight.

Tuesday: A muggy morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland and along our beaches. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 60-90 percent area wide. Cloudy, showers overnight with patchy fog. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A tropical low will cross northeast Florida and southeast Georgia through late Tuesday followed by and unsettled workweek with daily rounds of storms and above normal daytime highs.

7am 71

8am 74

10am 83

11am 86

12pm 88

3pm 90

5pm 87

8pm 82

10pm 80

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm