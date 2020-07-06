Tropical Storm Edouard forms over far North Atlantic

Tropical Storm Edouard has formed over the far North Atlantic, far away from the U.S. mainland.

Satellite imagery shows that the area of low pressure has become better organized, with a large convective burst causing a better-defined low-level circulation.

“At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Edouard was located near latitude 37.2 North, longitude 56.9 West.

Edouard is moving toward the northeast near 35 mph, and an even faster motion in that general direction is anticipated during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little significant change in strength is forecast before Edouard is forecast to become post-tropical on Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. "

There are no coastal watches or warnings issued with Tropical Storm Edouard.