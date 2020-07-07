Scattered showers with storms, Richard says the pattern lingers

Low pressure now over central Georgia will track east toward the Carolina coast through Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring this low for potential tropical cyclone development as it tracks northeast away from the Carolina waters Thursday. A weak front will stall across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia trough the weekend keeping us under a wet weather pattern.
Today: Scattered showers with storms, 70-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading late tonight.
Wednesday: Humid, damp, patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland and along our beaches. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 70-90 percent area wide. Cloudy, showers overnight with patchy fog. Wind SW 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: Unsettled pattern continues with daily showers, storms. Potential for temporary flooding will increase with areas of locally heavy rainfall through the end of the week as our ground becomes saturated.
7am 73
8am 76
10am 83
11am 85
12pm 87
3pm 89
5pm 86
8pm 83
10pm 80
Sunrise: 6:31 am
Sunset: 8:32 pm