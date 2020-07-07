Scattered showers with storms, Richard says the pattern lingers

Low pressure now over central Georgia will track east toward the Carolina coast through Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring this low for potential tropical cyclone development as it tracks northeast away from the Carolina waters Thursday. A weak front will stall across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia trough the weekend keeping us under a wet weather pattern.

Today: Scattered showers with storms, 70-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading late tonight.

Wednesday: Humid, damp, patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland and along our beaches. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 70-90 percent area wide. Cloudy, showers overnight with patchy fog. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Unsettled pattern continues with daily showers, storms. Potential for temporary flooding will increase with areas of locally heavy rainfall through the end of the week as our ground becomes saturated.

7am 73

8am 76

10am 83

11am 85

12pm 87

3pm 89

5pm 86

8pm 83

10pm 80

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm