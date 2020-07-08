Grab your umbrella, we’ll see more showers and thunderstorms today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Our wet weather pattern sticks around through the weekend, thanks to a nearby Low pressure, which is now over South Carolina and will track east toward the Carolina coast. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring this Low for potential tropical cyclone development as it tracks northeast away from the Carolina waters Thursday. A weak front will stall across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia trough the weekend keeping us under a wet weather pattern.

We are starting out with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and warming up into the low 90s. We will see a few isolated showers in northeastern Florida during the morning to mid day. Scattered showers and storms will develop initially in Southeastern Georgia between 2-4p.m. Those storms will drift southward into northeastern Florida between 4-6p.m. The rain will start to fade after sunset. Winds will be out of the west around 10 mph. Temperatures top out at 90, feeling more like 105° when you consider the humidity.

Thursday the chances for storms will be more concentrated into the afternoon hours, after 2p.m. Temperatures will have a chance to climb into the low 90s as a result. The day starts off mostly sunny, turns hot, and then afternoon storms erupt with 70% coverage of our area.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday have widespread chances for rain, but the storms will be more confined to the afternoon and evening hours. Expect sunny mornings, fast warm ups into the mid 90s, followed by 70% coverage of afternoon storms.