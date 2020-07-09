John Gaughan says grab your binoculars for a peek at a pre-sunrise comet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Well, in the absolutely off the chart year that 2020 has been, including the annular solar eclipse last month and the lunar eclipse that happened this past weekend (yes, on the Fourth of July), will be the opportunity to see a comet.

Comet Neowise was first observed by the Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer back in May. Yes, while COVID was shutting down the Earth, the folks who search for objects that could possibly impact Earth saw, instead, a fuzzball. According to EarthSky, on the third of July, Neowise made its closest pass to the sun.

Often times when comets (which are actually somewhat fragile) zip past the sun, they tend to break-up due to the gravitational forces and extreme radiation being spewed by the sun. But, Neowise came out brighter than ever.

Over the next week or so, between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. look out to the eastern sky, mainly in the general direction of where the sun will rise and look for a fuzzy object. Many folks will not be able to see this with the naked eye -- too much light pollution. With a dark sky or a pair of binoculars, you should be able to see Comet Neowise.

Clouds maybe an issue, hopefully over the next few mornings or skies will be clear enough to see this phenomenon.

Good Luck!