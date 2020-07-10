Hurricane shelters cater to special medical needs

Special shelters are reserved for people requiring medical needs in a hurricane evacuation, but be sure to plan ahead to qualify for the county list.

Most counties offer free services to transport people to safe shelters equipped with backup electricity to power medical devices along with basic medical staff.

A person qualifying for special medical needs is someone who is medically dependent on electricity (i.e. electricity needed for life-supporting equipment), oxygen, or individuals with physical, medical, cognitive impairment, or sensory disabilities who may require basic assistance from medical professionals.

Duval County urges people to register well in advance on its website.

You can sign up and make an account. You can also email the form or call the Emergency Preparedness Office at 904-255-3110.

Once your application is reviewed, you will be assigned a shelter or hospital. Registering does not guarantee a spot. You must meet certain medical criteria to be assigned to a Special Medical Needs Shelter.

A caregiver or family member is required to go to the shelter with the special medical needs client.

St. Johns County citizens requiring assistance to evacuate to a shelter during an emergency situation should complete an Evacuation Assistance Request Form at the St. Johns County Emergency Management Website.

Clay County: Can mail in this form or complete registration online.

Flagler County individuals with special needs can register here.

Nassau County residents can complete the questionnaire at https://snr.flhealthresponse.com/

Baker County Special Needs Registry is temporarily suspended while the current registrations are moved to the New Special Needs Registry.