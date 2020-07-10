Scattered showers with storms, Richard says the heat continues this weekend

Tropical Storm Fay will continue to track north. A front trailing south from Fay will linger across our area through Saturday with an offshore flow. A weakening surface front will approach late Sunday into Monday with an increase in southerly winds. The front is expected to stall and weaken over the local waters early next week as high pressure strengthens over south Florida.

Today: Scattered showers with storms, 40-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels like temperatures 102 - 109. Wind NW/SE 5-10 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading late tonight.

Saturday: Warm with patchy fog. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along our sandy shores. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 60-70 percent across northeast Florida, 40-50 percent for southeast Georgia. Mostly cloudy, showers overnight with patchy fog. Wind W/S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: The heat continues with less shower, storm coverage. Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along our sandy shores. Scattered showers with thunderstorms possible during the afternoon, early evening, 40-50 percent across northeast Florida, 20-30 percent for southeast Georgia. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A hot weekend with scattered afternoon showers, storms. Increasing rain chances early next week as another front stalls over our area.

7am 74

8am 77

10am 87

11am 89

12pm 91

3pm 94

5pm 92

8pm 85

10pm 82

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm