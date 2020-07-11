Saturday Heat Advisory

Massive heat could be dangerous for people enduring strenuous activity this afternoon. A heat Advisory is in effect until 6 pm for temperatures that will feel like 107-111F.

Delayed storms will help temps build into the mid 90s along with stifling humidity.

Rain chances at 50% will target areas from Highway 301 to the beach and Jacksonville through points southward. Little to no rain in Georgia.

.

Tonight will be dry and mostly clear with temps in the mid 70s.

Sunday storms disappear with a dry and hot day. Look for mid 90s again but with slightly less humidity. We probably won’t be under another heat advisory.

The rainy pause lasts only one day as scattered showers return Monday along with mid 90° temps.