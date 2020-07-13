Hot start to the week, Richard says a lucky few will see some showers, isolated storms

Hot with isolated afternoon showers and storms. Feels like temperatures will hit the triple digits again today. Better chance for widespread showers with storms Tuesday as the heat continues.
Today: Isolated showers with storms, 30-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels like temperatures 102 - 106 degrees. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading late tonight.
Tuesday: Warm with patchy fog. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along our sandy shores. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 50-70 percent across northeast Florida, 30-50 percent for southeast Georgia. Mostly cloudy, showers fading overnight. Wind SW 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead: The 10 day tropics forecast is quiet for now as dust continues to plume. Near seasonal temperatures return Thursday and continue through the weekend.
7am 74
8am 77
10am 87
11am 89
12pm 91
3pm 96
5pm 95
8pm 87
10pm 83
Sunrise: 6:34 am
Sunset: 8:30 pm