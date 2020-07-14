Hot with isolated late day storms, Richard says seasonal temperatures with widespread storms this weekend

Hot with isolated late day afternoon showers and storms. Potentially dangerous heat index in the triple digits again today. Shifting wind pattern will bring a return to seasonal temperatures with increasing rain chances late this week, weekend.

Today: Isolated late day showers with storms, 30-50 percent. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels like temperatures 102 - 110 degrees. Wind S 5-10 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading late tonight.

Wednesday: Warm with patchy fog. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along our sandy shores. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 40-50 percent inland, 20-30 percent along our beaches. Mostly cloudy, showers fading overnight. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: The 5 day tropics forecast is quiet for now. Near seasonal temperatures return Thursday and continue through the weekend with increasing chances for showers, storms.

7am 74

8am 78

10am 87

11am 88

12pm 90

3pm 96

5pm 95

8pm 87

10pm 83

Sunrise: 6:34 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm