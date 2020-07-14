LIVE RADAR: Areal Flood Warning issued for Jacksonville area due to slow moving heavy storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Areal Flood Warning has been issued for the Jacksonville area due to slow moving heavy storms.

Heavy rainfall will lead to flooding of creeks and areas with poor drainage, NWS Jacksonville said.

Areal Flood Warning for Jacksonville area due to slow moving heavy storms. Very heavy rainfall will lead to flooding of creeks and areas with poor drainage. Avoid driving on flooded roads! pic.twitter.com/GFoHz3lYle — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) July 14, 2020

Widely scattered thunderstorms already beginning to develop this afternoon. Most are slow movers and bring welcome relief to the heat.

Through 7 pm look for a 30-50 percent chance of storms. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s inland, low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels like temperatures 100 - 110 degrees. Wind S 5-10 mph. Some showers will linger after sunset before fading late tonight.

Wednesday: Warm with patchy fog. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along our sandy shores. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 40-50 percent inland, 20-30 percent along our beaches. Mostly cloudy, showers fading overnight. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: The 5 day tropics forecast is quiet for now. Near seasonal temperatures return Thursday and continue through the weekend with increasing chances for showers, storms.