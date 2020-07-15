Isolated storms today, Richard says near seasonal temperatures with increasing rain chances this weekend

Hot with isolated late day afternoon showers and storms. Less overall coverage today as showers and storms will be limited to formation near and along the sea breeze. A slightly drier pattern through the end of the week. Seasonal temperatures with increasing rain chances this weekend.

Today: Isolated late day showers with storms, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels like temperatures 102 - 106 degrees. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog with showers fading after sunset.

Thursday: Warm with patchy fog. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 20-40 percent inland, 10-20 percent along our beaches. Partly cloudy with showers fading overnight. Wind ENE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Tropics will remain quiet for the next 5 days. Near seasonal temperatures return Thursday and continue through the weekend with increasing chances for showers, storms.

7am 74

8am 78

10am 86

11am 88

12pm 90

3pm 94

5pm 92

8pm 86

10pm 82

Sunrise: 6:35 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm