Not as hot, inland showers, storms Richard says near seasonal temperatures return

High pressure will sit to our north through the end of the week with wind becoming onshore. This will spread isolated showers, storms for mostly inland areas today and Friday. An area of low pressure will pass to our south late Friday into Saturday increasing shower and thunderstorm coverage. High pressure returns early next week bringing light onshore wind with increasing showers, thunderstorms through midweek.

Today: Isolated inland showers with storms, 20-30 percent. Convection will form near and along the sea breeze front which will migrate toward highway 301/US1 to I-75. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Wind E 10-15 mph. Patchy fog with mild temperatures after sunset.

Friday: Warm with patchy fog. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Inland showers with thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and linger late, 20-30 percent between highway 301/US! to I-75 with a 10-20 percent along our beaches to I-95. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind E 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Tropics, it's dusty and dry so it remains quiet over the Atlantic and Gulf for the next 5 days. Near seasonal temperatures with showers, storms mainly during the afternoon, evening through the weekend.

7am 72

8am 75

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 93

5pm 91

8pm 85

10pm 81

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:29 pm