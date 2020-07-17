Isolated showers with seasonal temperatures, Richard says more to come this weekend

High pressure to our north will bring an onshore flow with mainly dry conditions along our coastal zones with isolated showers, storms inland. High pressure lingers through the weekend with models indicating increasing showers, thunderstorms next week.

Today: Partly cloudy and seasonal with isolated inland showers with storms, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Wind E 10-15 mph. Patchy fog with mild temperatures after sunset.

Saturday: Warm with patchy fog. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Inland showers with thunderstorms possible, 20-40 percent between highway 301/US! to I-75 and a 20 percent along our beaches to I-95. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog with morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Inland showers with thunderstorms possible, 20-30 percent, along our beaches, 20 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Tropical development is not expected for the next 5 days.

7am 73

8am 76

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:29 pm