It’s time to pull out those generators and test them while hurricane season tracks on

The tropics may be quiet now but hurricane season is just getting started.

While you build a kit that fits for your home you may want to think about investing in a generator in case power is lost for an extended period of time.

Here are a few steps to take to test the generator before the storm:

Make a list of items you wish to plug into the generator and make sure you have the correct wattage

Perform regular oil changes

Never bring your generator into your home, keep it far away from windows and vents. Store it in a dry, level, well-ventilated area

Plug in necessities first

Always allow your generator to cool before refueling

Make sure your hands and feet are dry before touching the generator

Unplug items that are using the generator one by one when finished

Store remaining fuel in a well-ventilated dry area in an approved storage container

If you don’t have a generator, you can stock up on flashlights, batteries, lanterns, solar-powered lights and other items to give you light when the skies go dark.