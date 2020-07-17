It’s time to pull out those generators and test them while hurricane season tracks on

The tropics may be quiet now but hurricane season is just getting started.
While you build a kit that fits for your home you may want to think about investing in a generator in case power is lost for an extended period of time.
Here are a few steps to take to test the generator before the storm:
- Make a list of items you wish to plug into the generator and make sure you have the correct wattage
- Perform regular oil changes
- Never bring your generator into your home, keep it far away from windows and vents. Store it in a dry, level, well-ventilated area
- Plug in necessities first
- Always allow your generator to cool before refueling
- Make sure your hands and feet are dry before touching the generator
- Unplug items that are using the generator one by one when finished
- Store remaining fuel in a well-ventilated dry area in an approved storage container
If you don’t have a generator, you can stock up on flashlights, batteries, lanterns, solar-powered lights and other items to give you light when the skies go dark.