It’s time to pull out those generators and test them while hurricane season tracks on

The tips and tricks to using your generator safely

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and reporter

Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images
The tropics may be quiet now but hurricane season is just getting started.

While you build a kit that fits for your home you may want to think about investing in a generator in case power is lost for an extended period of time.

Here are a few steps to take to test the generator before the storm:

  • Make a list of items you wish to plug into the generator and make sure you have the correct wattage
  • Perform regular oil changes
  • Never bring your generator into your home, keep it far away from windows and vents. Store it in a dry, level, well-ventilated area
  • Plug in necessities first
  • Always allow your generator to cool before refueling
  • Make sure your hands and feet are dry before touching the generator
  • Unplug items that are using the generator one by one when finished
  • Store remaining fuel in a well-ventilated dry area in an approved storage container

If you don’t have a generator, you can stock up on flashlights, batteries, lanterns, solar-powered lights and other items to give you light when the skies go dark.

