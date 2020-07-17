Not much rain this weekend

A couple showers offshore will push into St. Johns county this afternoon but most activity will be located west of Highway 301 headed away from Jacksonville. Skies will be mostly clear closer to the coast with an easterly breeze.

Tonight don’t expect many showers and the few that do form will be brief. Temperatures will lower into the low to mid 70s overnight.

Saturday morning a couple of stray showers could move ashore early before shifting inland during the afternoon. Rain chance is a low 20% with typical highs in the lower 90s.

Beyond this weekend expect little change in the overall weather pattern with the best chance for isolated showers inland during the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the low 90s.