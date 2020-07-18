Seasonal summer weekend on tap

Happy Saturday!

We’re in for a comfortable ( some may say hot!) weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid to low 90s inland and upper 80s low 90s along the coast. Once the sea breeze kicks in we’ll see a slight chance for isolated showers to develop and move inland.

Overnight we can expect mild temperatures in the mid 70s with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s and a slight chance for an afternoon shower or two.

This pattern will follow us into the beginning of the work week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring increased rain chances.