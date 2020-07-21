Summer heat with isolated showers, Richard says rain chances increase Wednesday

High pressure to our north will bring an extended period of an onshore flow with mainly dry conditions along our coastal zones, isolated showers, storms inland. High pressure lingers through the week with models indicating increasing showers, thunderstorms midweek.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated inland showers with storms, 20 percent from the beaches to I-95 then a 30-50 percent chance from highway 301 to I-75. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels like 99-103 degrees. Wind SE 5-15 mph. Patchy fog with mild temperatures after sunset.

Wednesday: Warm with patchy fog. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 30-60 percent north and south of I-10, most coverage inland. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will continue this weekend.

7am 73

8am 76

10am 86

11am 88

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 85

10pm 82

Sunrise: 6:39 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm