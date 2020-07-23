Scattered showers with storms, Richard says the umbrella weather continues

The onshore flow continues with scattered showers and storms along our beaches and inland. Increasing temperatures and increasing showers with thunderstorms this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated inland showers with storms, 40 percent from the beaches to I-95 then a 30-60 percent chance from highway 301 to I-75. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels like 98-102 degrees. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Patchy fog with mild temperatures after sunset.

Friday: Warm with patchy fog. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 40-60 percent north and south of I-10, most coverage inland. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will continue this weekend.

7am 73

8am 76

10am 86

11am 88

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

Sunrise: 6:40 am

Sunset: 8:26 pm