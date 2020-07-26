NHC continues to monitor tropical wave in Mid Atlantic

The Weather Authority continues to monitor the tropics, and now all eyes are on a tropical wave in the Mid Atlantic.

This disturbance is about to move into a very conducive environment for development over the next 2 days as it tracks west over the warm Atlantic waters.

Invest 92L has a 70% chance of development in the next 2 days and a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Latest National Hurricane Center Discussion:

“Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Sun Jul 26 2020

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce a wide area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves westward around 20 mph. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form within the next two or three days as the system nears the Lesser Antilles. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent. "