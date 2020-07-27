Afternoon storms expected, hotter days ahead this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Monday! We are waking up int he mid to low 70s, with a quick warm up on the way today, After a sunny start, temperatures soar into the low 90s around the lunch hour, topping out in the mid to low 90s for the afternoon. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to fire up between 2-5p.m. and move inland for the evening hours.

Tuesday looks similar, with a sunny start and hot & stormy afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, with 60% coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday won’t feel much different, topping out at 94° with 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday marks a shift in our weather pattern, towards hotter & drier afternoons. Expect to top out around 96°, with only a 30% chance for afternoon storms.

Friday is even drier, with a 20% chance for an isolated shower, with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.

The weekend will be HOT with the potential for a Heat Advisory. Expect to top out around 97° with only 20-30% chances for an isolated shower.

TROPICS UPDATE: We are watching an area that is likely to develop into our next tropical storm, it has an 80% chance to develop over the next 2 days. It is too soon to tell where it will end up, but based on where the system is developing , it bears keeping an eye on.