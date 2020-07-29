More clouds, earlier showers and storms today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today will be a little cloudier, with earlier shower and storms firing up. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s for the afternoon hours. By the midday, showers will develop along I-75 and drift towards highway 301. They showers and storms grow and drift towards I-95 by the early afternoon hours. A second round of showers will fire up during the later afternoon hours and drift towards I-95, lingering in a few spots past sunset.

Thursday’s forecast looks a little wetter than originally thought, expect partly cloudy skies, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, with an afternoon round of thunderstorms.

Friday and Saturday will be our dry and hot days, with an tiny chance for an isolated shower or storm. Expect hot afternoons in the mid to upper 90s.

Sunday - Tuesday’s forecast depends heavily on the eventual track of what will be Tropical Storm Isaias, we expect cloudier skies and passing waves of rain, but no winds or storm surge, just rain.