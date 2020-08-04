Back to normal, I mean the dog days of summer

Not quite “umbrella days”, yet afternoon and evening thunderstorms will return to Exact Track 4D radar each afternoon and evening and... into the over night hours. As we get into the deepest part of summer, late July into mid-August, we often start receiving late in the evening to overnight storms. These tend not to be severe but we do see torrential rains, lots of lightning and sometimes flooding conditions.

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday will be days in which the rain chances will be above normal, with a very good chance of afternoon and evening storms. These will take place mostly up and down I-95 and start kicking off after 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, the atmosphere should be a little drier with just a handful of afternoon and evening storms.

Highs will be in the brutal range today (Tuesday) as highs may reach the upper 90s and feel-like afternoon temperatures will reach nearly 105°. Whew! The rest of the week we will see a sea breeze that will cap our high temperatures in the lower 90s. Beaches may see highs only in the 80s.

Total rainfall amounts will be in the 2-4″ range for many folks, so keep the umbrella close.