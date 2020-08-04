Toasty Tuesday, Richard says take the umbrella

The active sea breeze is back. Afternoon showers and storms expected mainly after 2 pm. A hot Tuesday with temperatures decreasing to near normal through the rest of the week.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with showers and storms, 50 percent. Afternoon highs near the mid 90s inland with low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels like 103-107 degrees. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph. Patchy fog with mild temperatures after sunset.

Wednesday: Warm with patchy fog then afternoon storms. Morning lows in the 70s to low 80s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 50-60 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will increase through the afternoon hours and then decrease after sunset through the week.

7am 76

8am 79

10am 87

11am 89

12pm 90

3pm 96

5pm 93

8pm 86

10pm 83

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 8:18 pm